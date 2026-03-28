International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 28,829 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 153.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,162,802,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333,986 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,000 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 10,597,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,398 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $207,609.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 188,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,320.24. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,664.70. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,048 shares of company stock worth $1,469,863 over the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan News Roundup

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

NYSE:KMI opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 85.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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