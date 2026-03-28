International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.3% of International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,041,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,723,000 after purchasing an additional 139,155 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 1,342,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,088,000 after purchasing an additional 97,269 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 807,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,872,000 after purchasing an additional 79,779 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 626,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,827,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,743 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGP stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83.

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years. DFGP was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

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