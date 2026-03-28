Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Short Interest Down 43.6% in March

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,755 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the February 26th total of 38,555 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,623 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Interactive Strength Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Interactive Strength stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $657,200.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. Interactive Strength has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $126.99.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Interactive Strength in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Strength to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $22.50 price target on Interactive Strength in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

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Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. It also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online.

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