Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Update

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 171,448 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the February 26th total of 603,448 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,945 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integrated Media Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Integrated Media Technology Stock Down 8.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTE traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Integrated Media Technology has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.97.

Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

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Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ: IMTE) is a semiconductor company specializing in digital audio processing solutions for consumer electronics, telecommunications equipment and professional audio applications. The company’s core business revolves around the design, development and sale of digital signal processing (DSP) chips, audio modules and accompanying firmware and software algorithms. Its product portfolio includes high-performance audio codecs, multi-channel DSP cores, noise reduction and echo cancellation engines, all tailored to enhance audio quality in smart speakers, soundbars, televisions, set-top boxes and conferencing devices.

In addition to standalone chips, Integrated Media Technology offers turnkey hardware modules that integrate its DSP IP with analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), digital-to-analog converters (DACs) and power management subsystems.

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