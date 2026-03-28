Insider Selling: Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Sells $11,193.63 in Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $11,193.63. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,288,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,648,709.70. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of VINP opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $13.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.

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Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

Trending Headlines about Vinci Compass Investments

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Vinci Compass Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Vinci Compass Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.48%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Senior insiders still hold large, concentrated stakes (Lovisotto ~1.21M shares; Bruno Zaremba ~1.29M shares; CFO ~0.34–0.36M shares), which indicates ongoing insider alignment with long‑term value even after recent sales. SEC Filing – Insider Holdings

Senior insiders still hold large, concentrated stakes (Lovisotto ~1.21M shares; Bruno Zaremba ~1.29M shares; CFO ~0.34–0.36M shares), which indicates ongoing insider alignment with long‑term value even after recent sales. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/structure: market cap ≈ $644M, P/E ≈ 16.5, very low beta (~0.13) and healthy liquidity ratios (current ratio ~5.13, quick ratio ~6.68) — the business appears financially stable, which may limit downside from short-term flows. MarketBeat Profile

Valuation/structure: market cap ≈ $644M, P/E ≈ 16.5, very low beta (~0.13) and healthy liquidity ratios (current ratio ~5.13, quick ratio ~6.68) — the business appears financially stable, which may limit downside from short-term flows. Negative Sentiment: Significant clustered insider selling in mid‑March: CEO/insider Fernando Lovisotto sold multiple tranches (~29,564 shares across Mar 16–25) and CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold repeatedly (~18,567 shares across Mar 16–25); another insider sold ~1,057 shares — combined insider disposals total roughly ~49k shares (~$0.5M at ~ $10/sh). The concentrated timing and cumulative size are likely perceived negatively by the market. SEC Filing – Insider Sales (Lovisotto)

Significant clustered insider selling in mid‑March: CEO/insider Fernando Lovisotto sold multiple tranches (~29,564 shares across Mar 16–25) and CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold repeatedly (~18,567 shares across Mar 16–25); another insider sold ~1,057 shares — combined insider disposals total roughly ~49k shares (~$0.5M at ~ $10/sh). The concentrated timing and cumulative size are likely perceived negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarter: VINP missed consensus on EPS ($0.23 vs. $0.24) and reported lower-than-expected revenue ($47.2M vs. ~$51.8M), which can weigh on sentiment and analyst outlooks. Earnings / MarketBeat

Recent quarter: VINP missed consensus on EPS ($0.23 vs. $0.24) and reported lower-than-expected revenue ($47.2M vs. ~$51.8M), which can weigh on sentiment and analyst outlooks. Negative Sentiment: Technical headwinds: the stock is trading beneath both its 50-day (~$11.77) and 200-day (~$11.82) moving averages, increasing the likelihood of short-term selling pressure from trend-following funds. MarketBeat Technicals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VINP has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after buying an additional 278,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 125,711 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $1,324,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments in the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,335,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 79,538 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vinci Compass Investments

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Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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