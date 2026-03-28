Insider Selling: Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) Director Sells $231,261.24 in Stock

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) Director Katherine Lee Scherping sold 19,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $231,261.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,083.30. The trade was a 57.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Katherine Lee Scherping also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Turtle Beach alerts:

On Friday, March 20th, Katherine Lee Scherping sold 98 shares of Turtle Beach stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,127.00.

Turtle Beach Stock Down 8.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TBCH opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $200.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.22. Turtle Beach Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Turtle Beach in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Turtle Beach from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on Turtle Beach from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research raised Turtle Beach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Turtle Beach in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TBCH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turtle Beach

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Turtle Beach by 87.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Turtle Beach in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Turtle Beach by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turtle Beach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH) is a global developer, manufacturer and distributor of gaming audio peripherals, specializing in headsets, microphones and audio accessories for PC, console and mobile platforms. The company’s product lineup spans wired and wireless gaming headsets, mixing stations, sound cards and accessories designed to enhance the immersive experience for casual and professional gamers alike.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Turtle Beach has built a longstanding reputation in audio innovation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turtle Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turtle Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.