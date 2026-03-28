Insider Selling: TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) CEO Sells $2,213,750.00 in Stock

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Prager sold 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 354,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,620. This trade represents a 27.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 3.67.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WULF. Arete Research started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on TeraWulf from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on TeraWulf from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 1,191.0% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 366.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.