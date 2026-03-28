Insider Selling: SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) CEO Sells $845,422.90 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 124,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $845,422.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,073,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,080,945.83. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SOUN opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.98 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

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SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.The company had revenue of $55.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Here are the key news stories impacting SoundHound AI this week:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 68.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson set a $14.00 price objective on SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

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SoundHound AI Company Profile

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SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

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