Insider Selling: Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) VP Sells $89,369.00 in Stock

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) VP David Weber sold 1,700 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $89,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,832.93. This trade represents a 91.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Northwest Natural Gas Trading Up 0.0%

NWN opened at $52.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.55.

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Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $394.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.36 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.79%.Northwest Natural Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Northwest Natural Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Gas Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural Gas

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.9%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 70.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Northwest Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 77.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 104.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NWN. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

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Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

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Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE: NWN), commonly known as NW Natural, is a publicly traded energy utility primarily engaged in the distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company operates an extensive pipeline network spanning thousands of miles across Oregon and southwest Washington. Its core business activities include gas procurement, system operation and maintenance, safety inspections and customer service support.

Dating back to the mid-19th century, Northwest Natural traces its origins to the Portland Gas Light Company, which first illuminated Portland streets with manufactured gas in 1859.

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