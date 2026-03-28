Insider Selling: Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) CTO Sells $424,190.20 in Stock

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) CTO Ilan Ezra Twig sold 49,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $424,190.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 538,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,663.44. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Navan Stock Down 6.9%

NASDAQ NAVN opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. Navan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23.

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Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navan

Navan News Roundup

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Navan in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navan during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Navan during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Navan during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and bullish guidance — Navan reported revenue of $177.9M (+34.8% YoY) and GAAP EPS that topped expectations; management guided roughly 24% revenue growth for FY2027, which prompted the midweek rally. Read More.

Q4 beat and bullish guidance — Navan reported revenue of $177.9M (+34.8% YoY) and GAAP EPS that topped expectations; management guided roughly 24% revenue growth for FY2027, which prompted the midweek rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fresh buy-side support — The Goldman Sachs team raised its price target (from $22 to $23) and maintained a buy rating, adding institutional endorsement after the results. Read More.

Fresh buy-side support — The Goldman Sachs team raised its price target (from $22 to $23) and maintained a buy rating, adding institutional endorsement after the results. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and KPI digestion — Research outlets are parsing unit economics, margins and cash‑flow details from the call; these model adjustments will affect forward estimates but aren’t a single decisive driver today. Read More.

Analyst and KPI digestion — Research outlets are parsing unit economics, margins and cash‑flow details from the call; these model adjustments will affect forward estimates but aren’t a single decisive driver today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Wave of class‑action notices — Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs alleging omissions in the company’s IPO materials; April 24 is the lead‑plaintiff deadline, creating legal risk and headline noise. Read More.

Wave of class‑action notices — Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs alleging omissions in the company’s IPO materials; April 24 is the lead‑plaintiff deadline, creating legal risk and headline noise. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — Several senior officers disclosed share sales (forms filed for March 20 trades), which markets often interpret as a cautionary signal during a volatile run. Read More.

Clustered insider selling — Several senior officers disclosed share sales (forms filed for March 20 trades), which markets often interpret as a cautionary signal during a volatile run. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — While some shops raised targets, several sell‑side firms trimmed price targets after the report (Oppenheimer, Jefferies, Citi adjustments referenced), adding conflicting signals for traders. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAVN. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Navan in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “sell (d)” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Navan from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Navan in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Navan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Navan from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Navan

About Navan

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Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

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