Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $2,547,200.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total value of $2,547,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,870.40. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $2,534,600.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.81, for a total value of $2,496,200.00.

Datadog Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $114.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.29, a P/E/G ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $201.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,383,000 after buying an additional 2,216,402 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Arete Research lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 price target on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.62.

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About Datadog

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Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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