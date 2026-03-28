Insider Buying: Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) CEO Acquires $19,710.00 in Stock

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) CEO Yu Dunde purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $19,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,203.35. The trade was a 303.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yu Dunde also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 24th, Yu Dunde acquired 2,000 shares of Tuniu stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,440.00.

Tuniu Trading Up 3.7%

TOUR opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.45. Tuniu Corporation has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tuniu shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tuniu in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tuniu currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TOUR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) by 123.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tuniu worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tuniu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tuniu International Limited is a China-based online leisure travel company that operates a comprehensive travel services platform under the brand name Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR). Headquartered in Nanjing, the company was founded in 2006 and was incorporated in the Cayman Islands in May 2010. Tuniu completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stock Market in December 2014, positioning itself to expand its suite of digital travel offerings and strengthen its strategic partnerships with suppliers and local agencies.

The company’s flagship platform, tuniu.com, provides a broad array of travel products and services, including packaged group tours, customized private tours, independent travel solutions, corporate travel management, hotel and resort bookings, air ticketing, cruise vacations and car rentals.

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