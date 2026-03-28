Insider Buying: NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Insider Acquires C$110,780.00 in Stock

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) insider Pedro Azevedo Azevedo purchased 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,780.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,350. This trade represents a 214.81% increase in their ownership of the stock.

NanoXplore Price Performance

TSE:GRA opened at C$1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.42. NanoXplore Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.67 and a 52 week high of C$3.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of -0.05.

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NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NanoXplore had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of C$27.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Financial upped their price objective on NanoXplore from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.10.

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NanoXplore Company Profile

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NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

Further Reading

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