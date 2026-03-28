Insider Buying: Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Director Purchases $13,188.00 in Stock

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) Director Georgios Feidakis purchased 7,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,188.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,916,880 shares in the company, valued at $10,354,540. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Georgios Feidakis also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 24th, Georgios Feidakis acquired 38,947 shares of Globus Maritime stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $69,715.13.

On Friday, March 20th, Georgios Feidakis acquired 22,542 shares of Globus Maritime stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $39,223.08.

On Thursday, March 19th, Georgios Feidakis acquired 11,007 shares of Globus Maritime stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,262.25.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

Shares of GLBS opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 million, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.48. Globus Maritime Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globus Maritime ( NASDAQ:GLBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Globus Maritime in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GLBS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

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Globus Maritime Ltd. is a dry bulk shipping company incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands in 2007 and headquartered in Athens, Greece. The firm owns and operates a fleet of Capesize dry bulk carriers, each with a carrying capacity of approximately 170,000 to 180,000 deadweight tons (dwt). These vessels transport key commodities such as iron ore, coal and grains under time and voyage charter agreements.

After completing its initial public offering on the NASDAQ in 2014, Globus Maritime has pursued strategic fleet growth through acquisitions of modern secondhand vessels.

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