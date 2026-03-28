Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares traded.

Input Capital Stock Down 2.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$17.04 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.84.

Input Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers. Input Capital Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

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