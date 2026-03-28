Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1,088.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,101 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $19,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,002,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,787,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,254,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,514,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,694,000 after purchasing an additional 239,779 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,404,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,106,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 28,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $2,737,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,890.50. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 191,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $16,830,920.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,023,550.32. This trade represents a 49.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 584,771 shares of company stock valued at $54,976,547 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.34.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on IR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.