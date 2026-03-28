Independence Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Independence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. KeyCorp set a $285.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.66.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total value of $1,406,779.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 522,361 shares in the company, valued at $107,512,341.02. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $199.34 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

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Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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