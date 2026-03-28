IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,225.07 and traded as high as GBX 1,458. IG Group shares last traded at GBX 1,446, with a volume of 657,110 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,300 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,302.

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IG Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,360.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,226.99.

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 196.66 EPS for the quarter. IG Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 35.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IG Group Holdings plc will post 104.0295119 earnings per share for the current year.

About IG Group

(Get Free Report)

IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a

robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,

the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the

needs of its retail and institutional clients. IG Group continues to innovate its offering for the new generation of tomorrow’s

investors through its IG, tastytrade, IG Prime, Spectrum, and DailyFX brands.

Established in 1974, IG Group is a London-headquartered FTSE 250 company offering its clients access to ~19,000

financial markets through its offices spread across Europe, North America, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

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