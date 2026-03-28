Hourglass Capital LLC Reduces Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,080 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 164.7% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.61.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $222,597.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 202,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,392.94. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

See Also

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