Hourglass Capital LLC Purchases 2,882 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 41.8% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 652,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7%

CVX stock opened at $211.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.14. The company has a market cap of $421.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $212.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is 106.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $9,068,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,162.96. This trade represents a 84.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $51,621,354.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,217.10. This represents a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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