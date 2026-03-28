Hourglass Capital LLC Cuts Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 3.3% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 327.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,020. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $2,050,011.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,033.15. This trade represents a 51.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Newmont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Newmont from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Key Headlines Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Macro/strategy pieces are recommending rotation into gold miners as a hedge amid market uncertainty, which boosts demand for large producers like Newmont; that thematic flow into miners is a direct positive for NEM. Sell, Hedge, Rotate: Victor Dergunov’s Strategy

Macro/strategy pieces are recommending rotation into gold miners as a hedge amid market uncertainty, which boosts demand for large producers like Newmont; that thematic flow into miners is a direct positive for NEM. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary arguing the pullback in gold is a buying opportunity highlights Newmont as a high-quality, dividend-paying exposure to gold, supporting investor interest in NEM shares.

Market commentary arguing the pullback in gold is a buying opportunity highlights Newmont as a high-quality, dividend-paying exposure to gold, supporting investor interest in NEM shares. Neutral Sentiment: UBS trimmed its price target from $150 to $140 but maintained a “Buy” rating and still projects meaningful upside (~37% from current levels), which provides analytical support for the rally even though the cut is modestly negative. UBS Lowers PT to $140

UBS trimmed its price target from $150 to $140 but maintained a “Buy” rating and still projects meaningful upside (~37% from current levels), which provides analytical support for the rally even though the cut is modestly negative. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate filings: Newmont filed its 2026 proxy materials and has published its 2025 annual report — routine governance/disclosure updates that reduce uncertainty but are not immediate catalysts. Newmont Files 2026 Proxy Materials Newmont Files 2025 Annual Report

Corporate filings: Newmont filed its 2026 proxy materials and has published its 2025 annual report — routine governance/disclosure updates that reduce uncertainty but are not immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Vanguard reported a change to “zero direct beneficial ownership” in Newmont after an internal realignment — likely an administrative reporting change rather than a vote of no confidence, but worth monitoring if it affects passive flows. Vanguard Reports Zero Direct Ownership

Vanguard reported a change to “zero direct beneficial ownership” in Newmont after an internal realignment — likely an administrative reporting change rather than a vote of no confidence, but worth monitoring if it affects passive flows. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk: Barron’s reports that the Iran conflict has been weighing on mining stocks broadly; such risk-driven selloffs can pressure Newmont despite company-specific positives. Why the Iran War Is Crippling Mining Stocks

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $101.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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