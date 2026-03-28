Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HKPD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HKPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,725 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the February 26th total of 2,676 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of HKPD opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.76.

Get Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology alerts:

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology (NASDAQ:HKPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HKPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology

(Get Free Report)

Hong Kong Pharma is an exempted limited liability company formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands on August 17, 2023. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, Hong Kong Pharma conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Joint Cross Border Logistics Company Limited and V-Alliance Technology Supplies Limited, each a limited liability corporation incorporated in Hong Kong and collectively referred to as HK Subsidiaries. Our business offering consists of two main categories: (i) OTC pharmaceutical cross-border e-commerce supply chain services, primarily conducted through our Hong Kong subsidiary, Joint Cross Border, which we refer to as the “Supply Chain Services” division and (ii) OTC pharmaceutical cross-border procurement and distribution, primarily conducted through our Hong Kong subsidiary, V-Alliance, which we refer to as the “Procurement and Distribution” division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.