Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

HNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Honest in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honest currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.00.

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Honest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Honest has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.91 million, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.23). Honest had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $88.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Honest will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Honest declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 12,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $36,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 455,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,864.35. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 22,556 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $64,284.60. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 725,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,165.20. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,894 shares of company stock worth $546,898. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Honest by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Honest by 33.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Honest by 17.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Honest by 14.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

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The Honest Company, Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) is an American consumer goods firm specializing in eco-friendly and responsibly formulated products for babies, personal care, beauty and home cleaning. The company emphasizes transparency in ingredient sourcing and product safety, positioning itself in the premium segment of mass-market retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Honest was founded in 2011 by actress Jessica Alba and environmental health advocate Christopher Gavigan with a mission to offer parents household and baby care items free from harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances.

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