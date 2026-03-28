Home Depot’s (HD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $435.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial set a $424.00 price target on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.52.

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Home Depot Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $321.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $320.26 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $320.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Stance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,763,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 934,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $321,497,000 after purchasing an additional 148,875 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

About Home Depot

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The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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