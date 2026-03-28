HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hg Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $5.55. HG shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 2,610 shares changing hands.

HG Stock Down 6.3%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.52.

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HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HG had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

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