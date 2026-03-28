Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Hexagon AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.23, but opened at $9.75. Hexagon shares last traded at $9.8110, with a volume of 12,277 shares.

Hexagon Stock Down 3.5%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

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Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Hexagon had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion.

Hexagon Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) is a Sweden-based global provider of digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. The company develops measurement instruments, software and data analytics platforms that enable customers to capture, process and visualize information about physical assets, infrastructure and environments. Hexagon’s offerings are designed to improve productivity and quality in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, surveying, agriculture, mining, public safety and utilities.

The company’s hardware portfolio includes positioning and dimensioning sensors, laser scanners, GNSS receivers and total stations used for surveying and geospatial data acquisition.

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