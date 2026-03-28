Head to Head Survey: Star (NASDAQ:STHO) & City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) and Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

City Developments has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares City Developments and Star’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Developments N/A N/A N/A Star -58.33% 0.14% 0.07%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Developments $2.75 billion 2.09 $482.04 million N/A N/A Star $110.14 million 0.81 -$64.25 million ($4.89) -1.50

This table compares City Developments and Star”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

City Developments has higher revenue and earnings than Star.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for City Developments and Star, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Star shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Star shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

City Developments beats Star on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Developments

(Get Free Report)

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments. With a proven track record of over 55 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed over 47,000 homes and owns over 23 million square feet of gross floor area in residential, commercial and hospitality assets globally. Its diversified global land bank offers 3.5 million square feet of land area.

About Star

(Get Free Report)

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

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