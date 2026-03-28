Head to Head Review: SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) versus Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) and SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and SEGRO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust -20.84% -5.07% -2.47% SEGRO N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Healthcare Realty Trust and SEGRO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 1 6 3 0 2.20 SEGRO 2 4 1 0 1.86

Valuation & Earnings

Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.88, suggesting a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than SEGRO.

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and SEGRO”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $1.18 billion 4.99 -$246.07 million ($0.71) -23.76 SEGRO $957.24 million 12.68 $726.60 million N/A N/A

SEGRO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEGRO has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SEGRO beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R. Emery in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About SEGRO

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £20.6 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries. For over 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing (including data centres) located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive. A commitment to be a force for societal and environmental good is integral to SEGRO’s purpose and strategy. Its Responsible SEGRO framework focuses on three long-term priorities where the company believes it can make the greatest impact: Championing Low-Carbon Growth, Investing in Local Communities and Environments and Nurturing Talent. Striving for the highest standards of innovation, sustainable business practices and enabling economic and societal prosperity underpins SEGRO’s ambition to be the best property company.

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