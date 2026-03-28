Head to Head Review: Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) vs. Purplebricks Gp (OTCMKTS:PRPPF)

Purplebricks Gp (OTCMKTS:PRPPF – Get Free Report) and Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Purplebricks Gp and Millrose Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purplebricks Gp N/A N/A N/A Millrose Properties 67.42% 6.90% 4.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Purplebricks Gp and Millrose Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purplebricks Gp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Millrose Properties 0 1 3 1 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Millrose Properties has a consensus price target of $36.13, suggesting a potential upside of 27.83%. Given Millrose Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Millrose Properties is more favorable than Purplebricks Gp.

This table compares Purplebricks Gp and Millrose Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purplebricks Gp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Millrose Properties $600.46 million 7.81 $379.86 million $2.44 11.58

Millrose Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Purplebricks Gp.

Summary

Millrose Properties beats Purplebricks Gp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Purplebricks Gp

(Get Free Report)

Bricks Newco Limited engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services. The company offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Bricks Newco Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

About Millrose Properties

(Get Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

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