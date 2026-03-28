Head to Head Analysis: Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) vs. Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE)

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) and Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Escalade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Twin Vee PowerCats alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Vee PowerCats -58.08% -44.68% -36.22% Escalade 5.70% 8.03% 6.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Twin Vee PowerCats and Escalade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Vee PowerCats 1 0 0 0 1.00 Escalade 0 1 0 1 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Twin Vee PowerCats has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalade has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Escalade”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Vee PowerCats $14.82 million 0.19 -$8.61 million ($4.35) -0.07 Escalade $240.16 million 0.99 $13.70 million $0.99 17.53

Escalade has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Vee PowerCats. Twin Vee PowerCats is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Escalade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Escalade shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Escalade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Escalade beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

(Get Free Report)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise. The Gas-Powered Boats segment manufactures boats that use fuel. The Electric Boat and Development segment designs fully electric boats through Forza X1 Inc. The Franchise segment deals with developing a standard product offering that is sold for franchise. The company was founded by Roger Dunshee in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, FL.

About Escalade

(Get Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, Cajun Bowfishing, Karnage, SIK, BearX, and Bear Traditional brand names; table tennis products under the STIGA and Ping-Pong brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brand names; and pickleball under the Onix, DURA, and Pickleball Now brands. The company also provides play systems under the Woodplay, Jack & June, and Childlife brands; fitness products under the STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, USW, and PER4M brand names; safety products under the USWeight brand; hockey and soccer game tables under the Triumph Sports, Atomic, American Legend, Air Hockey, and HJ Scott brands; and billiard tables and accessories under the American Heritage Billiards, Brunswick Billiards, Gold Crown, Centennial, Cue&Case, Lucasi, Mizerak, PureX, Rage, Players, Minnesota Fats, and Mosconi brand names. In addition, it offers darting products under the Unicorn, Winmau, DMI, Prodigy, Arachnid, Accudart, and Nodor brands; water sports products under the RAVE Sports brand; and outdoor game products under the Victory Tailgate, Triumph Sports, ACL, and Zume Games brand names. The company provides its products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, online retailers, direct-to-consumer, e-commerce, traditional department stores, and mass merchants. Escalade, Incorporated was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.