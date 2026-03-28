Head-To-Head Analysis: Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) vs. Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) and Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Drilling Tools International and Western Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drilling Tools International 1 0 0 1 2.50 Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Drilling Tools International and Western Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drilling Tools International -2.36% 1.88% 1.01% Western Energy Services -11.90% -0.22% -0.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Western Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Drilling Tools International and Western Energy Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drilling Tools International $159.63 million 0.81 -$3.76 million ($0.12) -30.58 Western Energy Services $155.66 million 0.50 -$18.61 million ($0.55) -4.15

Drilling Tools International has higher revenue and earnings than Western Energy Services. Drilling Tools International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Energy Services has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Drilling Tools International beats Western Energy Services on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drilling Tools International

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Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Western Energy Services

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Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services. Western Energy Services Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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