Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,614 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the February 26th total of 1,863 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,065 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ETCG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 30,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,787. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14.

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Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile

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Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (OTCMKTS: ETCG) is a digital currency investment vehicle that provides investors with a convenient and regulated means of gaining exposure to Ethereum Classic (ETC) without the need for direct purchase, storage, or management of the cryptocurrency. The trust holds ETC in cold storage, and each share issued by the trust represents a fractional interest in those holdings. Shares are quoted on the OTCQX market, allowing U.S. and international investors to buy and sell through conventional brokerage accounts.

Launched by Grayscale Investments—an affiliate of Digital Currency Group—the Ethereum Classic Trust first commenced operations in late 2017.

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