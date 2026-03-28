Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) Short Interest Down 34.6% in March

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 329 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the February 26th total of 503 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 601 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

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Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

GSIG stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 million, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.12.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1326 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.35%.

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The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (GSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an market-value weighted index of fundamentally-selected US investment-grade corporate bonds, maturing between one to five years. GSIG was launched on Jul 7, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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