Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Golden Valley Bancshares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35.

About Golden Valley Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations. The company offers personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts. It also provides home, small business administration, and commercial loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, automated clearing house, merchant, edeposit, credit card payment, payroll, reorder checks, e-statement, e-alerts, wire manager, reporting, check and account reconciliation, and positive pay services.

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