Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLG) Short Interest Update

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 571 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the February 26th total of 2,419 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,233 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA DYLG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09.

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Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

About Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF (DYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe DJIA Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of DJIA stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money index call options on up to 50% of the value of the underlying portfolio. The fund aims to deliver monthly distributions. DYLG was launched on Jul 25, 2023 and is issued by Global X.

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