Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Update

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 324,121 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the February 26th total of 211,080 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,117 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Water Resources presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

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Global Water Resources Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $211.96 million, a PE ratio of 73.71 and a beta of 0.96. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 5.30%.The business had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0253 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Insider Transactions at Global Water Resources

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 18,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $131,796.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,560,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,439,084.80. This trade represents a 0.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Global Water Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,700,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 757,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 435,129 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 686,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 330,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Water Resources

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) is a publicly traded holding company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, specializing in the ownership and management of water and wastewater utilities. The company provides critical potable water delivery, wastewater collection and treatment, and reclaimed water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers across select communities in Central and Southern Arizona.

The company operates multiple regulated utility systems, serving communities such as Anthem, Biltmore, Florence and San Tan Valley.

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