Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 197,633 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the February 26th total of 290,311 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 998.1 days.

Glanbia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GLAPF remained flat at $19.80 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. Glanbia has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glanbia currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Glanbia Company Profile

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Glanbia plc is a global nutrition group headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland, with roots tracing back to the merger of Avonmore and Waterford agricultural cooperatives in 1997. The company is organized around two main divisions: Performance Nutrition, which focuses on sports and lifestyle-forward consumer products, and Glanbia Nutritionals, which supplies nutritional ingredients and custom formulation services to food, beverage and pharmaceutical customers.

Under its Performance Nutrition arm, Glanbia markets well-known brands of protein powders, bars and ready-to-drink beverages designed for athletes, fitness enthusiasts and wellness-focused consumers.

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