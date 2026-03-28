Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on April 17th

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEI opened at C$30.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.63 and a 1 year high of C$30.50.

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Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility. Gibson Energy Inc services Canada and the United States, and the majority of revenue comes from the marketing segment.

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