Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis Sells 29,565 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 29,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $23,060.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 217,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,709.28. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Getty Images Stock Down 3.9%

NYSE GETY opened at $0.75 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $312.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

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Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.17 million. Getty Images had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $1.85 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 47.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter worth $32,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 103.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Getty Images News

Here are the key news stories impacting Getty Images this week:

Getty Images Company Profile

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Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a leading global provider of digital visual content, offering an extensive library of stock photography, editorial imagery, video footage and music. The company supplies creative and rights-managed assets to a broad range of industries, including advertising, media, corporate communications and publishing. Through its online platform and licensing services, Getty Images enables customers to search, license and download multimedia content for commercial and editorial use.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Getty and Jonathan Klein, Getty Images pioneered the aggregation of photographic archives into a centralized, digital marketplace.

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