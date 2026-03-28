Generate Investment Management Ltd Sells 55,989 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Generate Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,989 shares during the period. CRH comprises about 1.1% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CRH were worth $23,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,007,932,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,798,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CRH by 45.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,031,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,729,000 after buying an additional 1,881,550 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth $209,825,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 9,615.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,386,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,089,000 after buying an additional 1,372,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Longbow Research began coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on CRH from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

CRH Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CRH stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.18. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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