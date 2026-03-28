Generate Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 44,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $97.23. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 18.04%.The business had revenue of $890.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group set a $93.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

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