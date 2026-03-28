Generate Investment Management Ltd Invests $9.68 Million in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $473.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $492.21 and a 200 day moving average of $581.95. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $720.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

More Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Daiwa Capital (Daiwa Securities Group) initiated coverage with a Buy/Outperform and a $535 price target, signaling institutional conviction and providing a near‑term catalyst for investors seeking analyst-driven flow. Read More.

Daiwa Capital (Daiwa Securities Group) initiated coverage with a Buy/Outperform and a $535 price target, signaling institutional conviction and providing a near‑term catalyst for investors seeking analyst-driven flow. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Spotify launched SongDNA in beta for Premium users — a discovery/credits feature that could boost engagement, creator relationships and retention if broadly adopted, supporting long‑term monetization. Read More.

Spotify launched SongDNA in beta for Premium users — a discovery/credits feature that could boost engagement, creator relationships and retention if broadly adopted, supporting long‑term monetization. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces are focusing on valuation after a recent slowdown in share momentum; the stock’s short‑term weakness has drawn attention to whether current prices better reflect longer‑term growth prospects. This is analysis‑driven news rather than a direct operational update. Read More.

Analysis pieces are focusing on valuation after a recent slowdown in share momentum; the stock’s short‑term weakness has drawn attention to whether current prices better reflect longer‑term growth prospects. This is analysis‑driven news rather than a direct operational update. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Note: a press item in the feed refers to an unrelated company using the SPOT ticker (EarthLabs Inc., TSXV: SPOT). That is not Spotify Technology — avoid ticker confusion when reading secondary coverage. Read More.

Note: a press item in the feed refers to an unrelated company using the SPOT ticker (EarthLabs Inc., TSXV: SPOT). That is not Spotify Technology — avoid ticker confusion when reading secondary coverage. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights leadership challenges and strategic questions (“Spotify’s crossroads”), which can raise investor concern about execution risk and slow sentiment recovery while management addresses open fronts. Read More.

Coverage highlights leadership challenges and strategic questions (“Spotify’s crossroads”), which can raise investor concern about execution risk and slow sentiment recovery while management addresses open fronts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reports show recent session declines and short‑term selling pressure, reinforcing the momentum headwinds cited in valuation writeups and contributing to the share price pullback. Read More.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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