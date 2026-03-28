Generate Investment Management Ltd Has $46.30 Million Position in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold makes up approximately 2.1% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Generate Investment Management Ltd owned 0.29% of Alamos Gold worth $46,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Alamos Gold by 35.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,544,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,233,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,712,000 after purchasing an additional 524,263 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 29.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,132,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,623,000 after buying an additional 2,521,347 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,547,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,724,000 after buying an additional 567,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

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Alamos Gold Stock Up 5.4%

Alamos Gold stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 48.97% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $575.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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