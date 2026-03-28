Generate Investment Management Ltd Has $28.81 Million Stake in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Generate Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,500 shares during the quarter. Maplebear makes up about 1.3% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Generate Investment Management Ltd owned 0.24% of Maplebear worth $28,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CART. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 67,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Maplebear by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,055,000 after purchasing an additional 72,643 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Maplebear by 3,054.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,758,000 after buying an additional 1,363,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maplebear in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,351,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Maplebear Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ CART opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Maplebear from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maplebear

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 126,083 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $4,676,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 386,643 shares in the company, valued at $14,340,588.87. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $363,768.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,537.40. The trade was a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers’ existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

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