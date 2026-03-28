Generate Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Generate Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,317 shares during the quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $690,313,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 7,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 739,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,768,000 after purchasing an additional 730,287 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 1,337.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 575,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,995,000 after buying an additional 535,603 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 380.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,202,000 after buying an additional 528,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 907,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,307,000 after buying an additional 438,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $251.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays set a $227.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $244.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.40.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $215.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.30. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.79%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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