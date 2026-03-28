Generate Investment Management Ltd Buys 15,000 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,256,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,726,208,000 after acquiring an additional 161,719 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.0% in the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,091,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,848,502,000 after acquiring an additional 730,354 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,003,000 after acquiring an additional 274,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,188,945,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,202,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.53.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $406.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $450.02 and a 200-day moving average of $485.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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