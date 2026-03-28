Generate Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $258,791,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 379,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,732,000 after buying an additional 293,516 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 351,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 228,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,096,000 after buying an additional 228,735 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 840,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,479,000 after acquiring an additional 211,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 295,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,747,000 after acquiring an additional 211,266 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $510.34 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.36 and a 12-month high of $714.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.46 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $674.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $732.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $671.27.

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Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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