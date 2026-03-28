Generate Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $258,791,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 379,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,732,000 after buying an additional 293,516 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 351,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 228,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,096,000 after buying an additional 228,735 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 840,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,479,000 after acquiring an additional 211,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 295,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,747,000 after acquiring an additional 211,266 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.2%
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $510.34 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.36 and a 12-month high of $714.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $674.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $732.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $671.27.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.
The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.
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