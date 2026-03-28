Generate Investment Management Ltd Acquires 7,754 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Generate Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,569,260,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,533,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,667,000 after buying an additional 791,516 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,362,000 after buying an additional 739,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,539 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.4%

ISRG opened at $452.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.92.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total value of $312,831.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,321.13. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,673.60. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $712.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.95.

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Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

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Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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