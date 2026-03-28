Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Sells 5,157 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $2,165,899,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3,949.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,964 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1,851.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,631 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 761,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,757,000 after purchasing an additional 609,023 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $695.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $789.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $708.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $603.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 135,950 shares of company stock worth $94,327,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

More Caterpillar News

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $756.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

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