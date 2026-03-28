Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Sells 123,657 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,657 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 347,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $852,745.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,385.08. This trade represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 264,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $6,658,397.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,837,329 shares in the company, valued at $46,263,944.22. This trade represents a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 437,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,985,513. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 4.4%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -126.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise News Summary

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About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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